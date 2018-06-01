Brownie | Pet of the Week

A very happy and mature guy, Brownie is a leading-man handsome kind of guy. Big and tough looking, he’s a sweet and gentle soul. He enjoys kicking up his heels in our play yard and loves to lie in the sunshine. Brownie loves attention and having his belly rubbed.

Brownie is six years old and weighs 65 pounds.

You can visit Brownie today from 11-7 or call Helping Strays for more information. 618-939-7389

http://helpingstrays.org/pets/2018044c/brownie

To learn about the process of adding a new pet to your family, click here.

To fill out an adoption application on the Helping Strays website, click here.

For more information about how you can help out at Helping Strays, click here.

Helping Strays shelter is located at 4221 Hanover Road, off the west side of Route 3, between Waterloo and Columbia. Their hours are Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday, from noon to 4 p.m. The shelter is closed Monday and Tuesday. The shelter can be reached at 618-939-7389.