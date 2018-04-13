Briskie | Pet of the Week

Briskie’s human recently passed away and he’s looking for a new loving home where he can hang out and cuddle.

Briskie is eight years old and still frisky as can be. He is super friendly to everyone and a real sweetheart.

Briskie is somewhat blind and gets along fairly well but will need a responsible family who will take special care of him.

Helping Strays shelter is located at 4221 Hanover Road, off the west side of Route 3, between Waterloo and Columbia. Their hours are Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday, from noon to 4 p.m. The shelter is closed Monday and Tuesday. The shelter can be reached at 618-939-7389.