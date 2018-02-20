Brenda Joyce Dame | Obituary

Brenda Joyce Dame (nee Down), 70, of Columbia, died Feb. 16, 2018 at 7:12 p.m.

She was born Oct. 12, 1947, in Peoria, daughter of the late Samuel Roy Down and Evelyn Down (nee Sears). She grew up in a small town 35 miles north of Peoria — Wyoming.

Brenda was a Bradley University graduate in the field of education and attended Southern Illinois University Edwardsville in the field of early childhood education. She taught for a few years in the Columbia School District.

Brenda was the owner and founder of Creative Kids, Inc. for more than 30 years. She was a member of the Troy United Methodist Church, National Association for the Education of Young Children, and Columbia Chamber of Commerce.

Brenda was an advocate for the well-being of young children. She made a difference in many children’s lives by providing a safe, happy learning environment with Creative Kids, Inc. Brenda loved watching the St. Louis Cardinals, was an avid Euchre player, and enjoyed working in her beautiful garden.

Brenda believed in the power of prayer and was so thankful for all the faithful people and churches who prayed for her and her family, and who supported her children. Special thanks are extended to her best friend of 48 years, Joyce Henson, who prayed for and was with Brenda every step of the way for 12 years.

Surviving are her loving husband of 44 years, William Dame; two daughters, Karrie Daniel of Columbia, and Kimberly (Steve) Roedl of Columbia; four precious grandchildren; Samuel Steven Roedl, 11, Benjamin Dame Roedl, 8, Brook Karoline Daniel, 7, and Blake William Daniel, 3; and one sister, Rhonda (Mike) Down Trent of Cleveland, Tenn. Also surviving are nephews, nieces, cousins and many special friends.

Brenda was preceded in death by her parents.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Feb. 23, and 10-11 a.m. Feb. 24, at Braun Family Funeral Home, Columbia.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Feb. 24, Pastor Jamey Bridges officiating.

Private interment will follow Evangelical St. Paul Cemetery, Columbia.

Memorials may be made to St. Louis Ovarian Cancer Research at Washington University, and to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital for cancer research.

Online condolences may be expressed at braunfh.com.