Brayden | Pet of the Week

Meet Brayden, a two-year-old male hound mix who was rescued as a stray.

He has been treated and cured of heartworms and will be neutered shortly, making him immediately available for a great forever home.

Brayden is very much a puppy at heart and in action. He has done very well with house training and is learning to be house trustworthy everyday. He is smart and learns quickly. He recently mastered the stairs and easily goes up and down them now.

He is crate trained and easily rides for long distances in the car.

He adores other dogs and has found his hound howl to greet them. He is far too interested in cats so we are recommending no cats.

He has a high prey drive and would love to bring you a bunny or a squirrel. He is learning not to tug on the leash and enjoys long walks, several times a day.

Brayden doesn’t realize how big and strong he is and often tries to be a lap pet. He has a wet mouth and is a messy eater.

He adores human contact and is eager to please. He is a big love bug and so happy.

If you can provide him with an inside life and lots of outside exercise and return the amazing love he has to provide, please apply to adopt Brayden through Helping Strays. He is ready to meet you!

Brayden is two years old and weighs 62 pounds. Brayden is currently living in a foster home. Contact Helping Strays or fill out an on-line adoption application to make an appointment to meet Brayden. 618-939-7389 http://helpingstrays.org/pets/2018199c/brayden

Helping Strays shelter is located at 4221 Hanover Road, off the west side of Route 3, between Waterloo and Columbia. Their hours are Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday, from noon to 4 p.m. The shelter is closed Monday and Tuesday. The shelter can be reached at 618-939-7389.