Brayden | Pet of the Week

Ok, now, look into these eyes. Seriously. Thank you. Now that I have your attention, let me tell you about my numerous wonderful qualities:

First, there is my absolutely gorgeous overall look. I am quite stunning and my gait is lovely to watch. But there is so much more! I am truly friendly to everyone I meet, whether they be two- or four-legged folks — there are no strangers in my world. Give me a securely fenced area to play and I will romp, run and roll around with other dogs, totally in heaven. It will make your heart smile :).

I also have such a beautiful voice and I am learning when it is most appreciated by my adoring humans.

My last and maybe most important trait, for some of you, I’m sure, is my affection/snuggle/love bug-ability, which my foster family says is off-the-charts high! My fabulous velvety ears and adorable squishy face were made for you to caress and I never get too much of a such a good thing.

So, if you are in the market for a big ole goofy hound dog, let’s talk! I would love to have a home with a tall, fenced yard and a person who is home more than not; long days in a kennel are not my cup of tea, or shall we say, my favorite bone.

Brayden is a 2.5-year-old coon hound mix currently living in a foster home. If you’d like to meet him, fill out an online application or contact Helping Strays at 618-939-7389.

Helping Strays shelter is located at 4221 Hanover Road, off the west side of Route 3, between Waterloo and Columbia. Their hours are Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, from 2 to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, from noon to 4 p.m. The shelter is closed Monday. The shelter can be reached at 618-939-7389.