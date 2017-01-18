Boys hoops teams begin tourney play

Local boys basketball teams are playing in area tournaments this week.

The Columbia Eagles (10-7) opened the Chick-fil-A Classic at Belleville East with a game against Chaminade on Tuesday, falling 78-37. The Eagles continue tourney play Thursday through Saturday.

To view a printable version of the Chick-fil-A Classic bracket, click here.

Waterloo (5-11) opened play in the 53rd annual Sparta Winter Classic on Tuesday against Steeleville, falling 63-60. Ross Schrader led the Bulldogs with 19 points. The tourney continues through Saturday.

To view a printable version of the Sparta Classic bracket, click here.

Another local team in tourney play was Valmeyer, who won two of three games at Chester to take third place on Monday night.

Following a win over Perryville last Monday, the Pirates lost to Saxony Lutheran last Wednesday, 70-43. Michael Chism led the way with 23 points.

Valmeyer topped Marissa for third place on Monday night, 51-40.

Gibault opened play in the Okawville Invitational Tournament on Monday night with a 71-46 win over Madison.

Trevor Davis scored 23 points, pulled down 14 rebounds and dished out six assists in the win. Ryan Gool added 15 points, including 3-for-3 shooting from three-point range.

The Hawks led 35-15 at halftime and shot 56 percent from the floor for the game.

Gibault (12-6) continues Okawville tourney play with games Thursday through Saturday.

To view a printable version of the Okawville Invitational Tournament bracket, click here.

Dupo (3-12) played Marissa on Tuesday and will host New Athens this Friday. The Tigers haven’t played since Jan. 6.