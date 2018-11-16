Boys hoops season set to tip off

The high school basketball season begins next week with local teams participating in Thanksgiving holiday tournaments.

Gibault, Valmeyer and Dupo are all playing at the annual Turkey Tip-off at Metro-East Lutheran High School in Edwardsville.

Led by junior Philip Reinhardt (11.6 points per game last season), Valmeyer opens tourney play against Gillespie on Monday and will play again Wednesday evening.

Gibault, led by seniors Karson Huels (17.5 points per game) and Logan Doerr (eight points per game), battles Dupo on Tuesday and both teams will also continue tourney play Wednesday night.

The Turkey Tip-off continues through Saturday night. See the complete printable tourney bracket by clicking here.

Columbia and Waterloo are participating in the Thanksgiving Tournament at Wesclin High School in Trenton.

Waterloo, led by senior Tre Wahlig (12 points per game), opens tourney play at Wesclin against Nashville on Tuesday. The Bulldogs battle the host team at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. A date with rival Columbia closes Waterloo’s tourney next Wednesday night.

In addition to the Nov. 28 contest, Columbia opens Wesclin tourney play against Mascoutah at 6 p.m. Wednesday before battling Nashville at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 27.

The Eagles are led this season by 6-foot-7 senior Jon Peterson (13 points per game, six rebounds per game) and 6-foot-8 senior Cole Khoury (five points per game).

To view a printable full Wesclin tourney schedule, click here.