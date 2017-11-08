Borger shines at World Senior Games

Retired Waterloo High School track coach and teacher Barb Borger had the time of her life competing last month at the Huntsman World Senior Games with her mother along for the ride.

Borger competed in eight events at the games, which took place at Dixie State University in Utah. She took first place in the standing long jump and 100 meter run, earned second place medals in the 50, 200 and 400 meter runs, placed third in the javelin, and placed fourth and fifth in the shot put and discus, respectively.

With a jump of six feet, nine inches, Borger easily won gold in the long jump.

“I was the only woman to jump over two meters,” she said. “I set a high standard right away.”

Borger competed in the women’s 60-64 age division. In all, there were 11,000 athletes representing 69 countries at the games.

“Everyone is just kind to everybody there,” Borger said. “It’s all about being friendly and gracious to others.”

Borger even saw a familiar face at the games. Cyndi Kelly, herself a retired Waterloo teacher and coach, was competing at the Huntsman games with a softball team that earned the silver medal.

“It was pretty neat to run into a familiar face there,” Borger said.

Borger, who resides in Freeburg, retired from WHS in 2014 following 29 years in the school district and 34 total years in education…>>>

