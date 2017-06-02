Bomb Squat 15U Orange Team | Team of Week
By Republic-Times
on June 2, 2017 at 3:15 pm
Team members include Josh Papenberg, Tim Reinholz and Nick Weilbacher from Gibault; Aaron Lloyd, AJ Thompson, Dalton Blanchard, Kyle Ronat, Drake Downing, Brent Delunas and Nate Albrecht from Waterloo High School; Logan Weaver and Joey Kossina from Belleville West; and Cole Steibel from Red Bud. The team is coached by Shane Eames and Jim Thompson.
The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Bomb Squad Baseball 15U Orange team, which won the Memorial Day Classic with a 3-1 victory over the St. Charles Capitals at Missouri Baptist University this past weekend. The team, which is mostly made up of young Waterloo men, went 5-0 over the weekend.
