Bomb Squat 15U Orange Team | Team of Week

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Bomb Squad Baseball 15U Orange team, which won the Memorial Day Classic with a 3-1 victory over the St. Charles Capitals at Missouri Baptist University this past weekend. The team, which is mostly made up of young Waterloo men, went 5-0 over the weekend.

