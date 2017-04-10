 Boil order issued for Waterloo, Millstadt - Republic-Times | News

Boil order issued for Waterloo, Millstadt

By on April 10, 2017 at 2:54 pm

A boil order is in effect for Waterloo and Millstadt after a water main break was reported in the Illinois American Water line system.

The break occurred at the water booster station on Frank Scott Parkway at Route 158, according to a press release issued by the city of Waterloo.

“Standard procedure (is) for a boil order to be in effect for at least 24 to 36 hours after water is restored,” the release stated. “We will notify when the boil order has been lifted.”

A boil order means residents are advised to bring their water to a rolling boil for five minutes before using it for drinking or cooking purposes.

At this time, Columbia is not included in the boil order.

The Republic-Times will update when the order has been lifted.


Andrea F.D. Saathoff

Andrea is a graduate of Gibault High School and the University of Missouri School of Journalism, the University of Missouri Harry S Truman School of Public Affairs and Southern Illinois University Edwardsville College of Education. She lives in Columbia with her husband and their twin toddler sons. When she isn't cheering on St. Louis Cardinals baseball or riding the emotional roller coaster of Mizzou Tigers football, she enjoys attending and participating in the many family events the county has to offer. email: andrea@republictimes.net