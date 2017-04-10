Boil order issued for Waterloo, Millstadt

A boil order is in effect for Waterloo and Millstadt after a water main break was reported in the Illinois American Water line system.

The break occurred at the water booster station on Frank Scott Parkway at Route 158, according to a press release issued by the city of Waterloo.

“Standard procedure (is) for a boil order to be in effect for at least 24 to 36 hours after water is restored,” the release stated. “We will notify when the boil order has been lifted.”

A boil order means residents are advised to bring their water to a rolling boil for five minutes before using it for drinking or cooking purposes.

At this time, Columbia is not included in the boil order.

The Republic-Times will update when the order has been lifted.