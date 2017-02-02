Boil order issued for Columbia, Waterloo

A boil order was issued Thursday morning in both Columbia and Waterloo due to a 24-inch water line break in St. Clair County that has forced the closure of several schools there.

Illinois American Water, which provides water service to the area, said the line break occurred in the area of Route 161 and Old Caseyville Road. This resulted in mandatory boil orders for Belleville, Swansea and Shiloh.

About 9 a.m. Thursday, Illinois American Water extended this boil order to the communities of Millstadt, Columbia and Waterloo until further notice.

Monroe County residents who are supplied by Fountain Water District are not affected by this boil order, according the Monroe County Emergency Management Agency Director Ryan Weber.

Local residents are advised to bring their water to a rolling boil for five minutes before using water for drinking or cooking. Any water to be used for drinking or cooking should be brought to a rolling boil for five minutes prior to consumption. Water is still OK for bathing, washing and other common uses.

This boil water order is being issued in accordance with Illinois Environmental Protection Agency regulations, Illinois American Water said. Anytime water pressure drops below 20 pounds per square inch in any part of a community’s distribution system, a boil water order must be issued as a precaution to protect customers.

It is standard procedure for a boil water order to be in effect for 36 to 48 hours after water service is restored. Customers are being notified of this boil water order via media outreach, customer calls, social media and Illinois American Water website alerts at www.illinoisamwater.com.

Check back for updates on the boil order as they become available.