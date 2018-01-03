Boil order for Columbia, Waterloo

Illinois American Water has issued a boil order for Columbia and Waterloo.

“Due to the impact of frigid temperatures on both our production and distribution systems, it is necessary for customers to both conserve water use and to boil water before using for drinking and cooking,” according to a release by the water company.

The continuous cold weather has caused an increase in water main breaks and resulted in a loss of pressure across the Illinois American Water distribution system, the company said.

Customers in the affected areas, which also includes much of St. Clair County, should bring their water to a rolling boil for five minutes before using for drinking or cooking. The water is fine for bathing, washing and other common uses.

Per the Monroe County Emergency Management Agency, this boil order does not include Fountain Water District customers.

Check back as the boil order expands for additional information.

The Republic-Times will share information at RepublicTimes.net and on social media when the boil order has been lifted.