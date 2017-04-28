Body pulled from Mississippi River near East Carondelet

Illinois State Police are investigating following the discovery of a body in the Mississippi River near East Carondelet on Friday.

Shortly before noon, ISP was requested by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources to assume the investigation of a deceased subject found in the Mississippi River. The deceased individual appears to be that of a 38-year-old white male wearing a dark blue colored shirt, police said.

ISP said official identification of the subject is ongoing and once identified, the name of the deceased will be made public, provided notification of the next of kin is made.

The location of the body recovery was near the city limits of East Carondolet in St. Clair County on the Mississippi River.

Anyone with information concerning the identity of the deceased is asked to contact ISP Special Agent David Wargo at 618-346-3765.