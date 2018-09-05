Body pulled from Mississippi River near Columbia

The body of a deceased white male was recovered from the Mississippi River near a Luhr’s Landing loading dock in rural Columbia early Wednesday morning.

The Columbia Fire Department, Monroe County’s Sheriff’s Department, Monroe County Coroner’s Office and an Illinois State Police crime scene unit were dispatched to Luhr’s Landing about 6:30 a.m.

The Waterloo Fire Department stood by at Columbia’s fire station as firefighters worked to pull the body from the river.

Luhr Brothers was helpful in the recovery process, fire officials said, providing the use of one of its cranes.

Officials are working to identify the male and manner of death. Monroe County Coroner Bob Hill said the man was pronounced dead at 7:27 a.m. The cause of death and identification are pending DNA results, he said.

On Aug. 24, the Mehlville (Mo.) Fire Department requested Columbia Fire Department personnel to assist in a search for a confirmed jumper from the Jefferson Barracks Bridge into the river. The search was called off after the subject was not located.

It is not yet known if the body recovered Wednesday is related to the Aug. 24 incident.