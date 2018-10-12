Bobo | Pet of the Week

Hello everyone, my name is Bobo! I am a one-year-old terrier mix and I am one of the more reserved dogs at the shelter. I do take some time to warm up to new humans, but I do like to be close to the people I trust.

I am currently going through training to help build my confidence. My shelter buddy says that I am doing great and making a lot of progress. I love riding in the car with the windows cracked so I can feel the breeze and observe my surroundings.

I play well with male and female dogs and I don’t mind being around cats. I am crate trained and house trained. I also walk well on leash and am not overly energetic.

Helping Strays shelter is located at 4221 Hanover Road, off the west side of Route 3, between Waterloo and Columbia. Their hours are Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, from 2 to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, from noon to 4 p.m. The shelter is closed Monday. The shelter can be reached at 618-939-7389.