Bluff Road closed due to heavy rain

While Missouri has been hardest hit, with more than 70 road closures so far, including interstates 55 and 44, as well as major connectors like 141, Illinois drivers are feeling the effects of flooding on local roadways as well, the result of several inches of rain that fell over the weekend with more predicted Tuesday night.

Law enforcement announced Bluff Road between HH Road and Hanover Road will close at 7 p.m. Tuesday and remain closed until the water receded.

“I have had several calls on evacuations; we are not planning on any,” said Monroe County Emergency Management Agency Director Ryan Weber. “Current river forecasts include the expected rainfall of 2-4 inches for the area and with that we should be OK. With the numbers on the Mississippi and Meramec rivers projections, we should be 1-1.5 feet below where we were in January 2016,” Weber said.

The flooding Monroe County, and most of the Midwest, experienced in December 2015 and January 2016 is called by the National Weather Service the “Flood of Record” for much of the St. Louis area for its record-setting crests. But Weber said this week’s flooding is not expected to approach those amounts.

Also locally, the town of Prairie du Rocher has closed its flood gates.

And in Missouri, Telegraph and Lemay Ferry roads have closed near Arnold, south of South St. Louis County.

“This is historic,” said National Weather Service hydrologist Mark Fuchs.

“I can’t guarantee you’re going to be able to go home on the same route you went to work in the morning,” Fuchs said about Wednesday’s commute.

The Mississippi River is expected to crest May 4 at 41 feet, above the flood level of 30 feet but well below the record of 49.58 on Aug. 3, 1993.