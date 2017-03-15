 ‘Blue Friday Friends’ honors local heroes - Republic-Times | News

‘Blue Friday Friends’ honors local heroes

By on March 15, 2017 at 2:25 pm

Pictured at Blue Friday Friends with Jan Dudley (far right) of House of Neighborly Service, clockwise, are Monroe County EMS personnel Ryan Weber, Geoff Vogel, Ryan Kaylor and Matt Hill, Monroe County Ambulance Director Carla Heise and Jessica Cutright of Monroe County EMS. (Sean McGowan photo)

House of Neighborly Service began a tradition of thanking the men and women who serve as this area’s first responders and law enforcement March 3 at the HNS office in Waterloo.

The program, “Blue Friday Friends,” will continue as a weekly event from 9 to 11 a.m. every Friday at 227B Main Street — next door to Bean Tree Cafe — in Waterloo. The program includes coffee, homemade treats and conversation for those who make protecting and serving the people of the community their priority.

“With the new office space so close to (the Waterloo Police Department), it was as easy as looking out our front door to see this opportunity to serve those who serve us all,” said HNS member Lisa Dean.

Jan Dudley of HNS said that between police, Waterloo Mayor Tom Smith, firefighters and EMS about 10 people showed up to the first week…>>>

