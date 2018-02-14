 Bjorling-Glessner | Engagement - Republic-Times | News

Sarah Bjorling and Joe Glessner

Sarah Bjorling and Joe Glessner, both of Carterville, have announced their engagement and upcoming marriage.

The bride-to-be is the daughter of Ed and Jo Bjorling of Oneida. She is a graduate of Rowva High School in Oneida and Southern Illinois University Carbondale. She will complete her master’s degree at SIUC this year.

The prospective bridegroom is the son of Jim and Ursula Glessner of Waterloo. He is a graduate of Gibault Catholic High School and SIUC.

The couple are planning an Oct. 13, 2018, wedding in Peoria.


