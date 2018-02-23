Bitsy | Pet of the Week

This impish little cutie is nothing but personality! Unbridled puppy energy abounds and she wants to spend the entire day in the play yard. Bitsy is happy and give kisses galore.

If you’re game for puppy antics, don’t wait to visit this doll baby. Bitsy is a seven-month-old pit bull terrier mix and weighs about 40 pounds.

Come visit Bitsy today from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. or call 618-939-7387 for more information. Visit http://helpingstrays.org/pets/2018047c/bitsy for more information.

To learn about the process of adding a new pet to your family, click here.

To fill out an adoption application on the Helping Strays website, click here.

For more information about how you can help out at Helping Strays, click here.

Helping Strays shelter is located at 4221 Hanover Road, off the west side of Route 3, between Waterloo and Columbia. Their hours are Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday, from noon to 4 p.m. The shelter is closed Monday and Tuesday. The shelter can be reached at 618-939-7389.