Billie Jean | Pet of the Week

Billie Jean was trying to hitch a ride on the side of the road when one of our volunteers rescued her. She is a one-year-old sweet and spunky gal with an outgoing personality. She enjoys her play groups and gets along with other dogs.

Billie Jean is a great girl and deserving of a forever home.

Helping Strays shelter is located at 4221 Hanover Road, off the west side of Route 3, between Waterloo and Columbia. Their hours are Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday, form noon to 4 p.m. The shelter is closed Monday and Tuesday. The shelter can be reached at 618-939-7389.