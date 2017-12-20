Bicentennial history book finally arrives

On New Year’s Day 2016, bell-ringing ceremonies throughout the county heralded the coming year and set off a year-long observance of the 200th anniversary of Monroe County, which was founded on Jan. 6, 2016 – more than two years before the state of Illinois was even established.

One of the major projects of the Monroe County Bicentennial was the creation of a book set that would tell the story of the county’s two centuries, as well as all of the events taking place during that bicentennial year.

It would mirror the “Arrowheads to Aerojets” book published as part of the Monroe County Sesquicentennial in 1966.

Named “From Tablet to Tablet, Monroe County, Illinois, 1816-2016, 200 Years of History,” this historical treatise is described by author Dennis Knobloch, who serves as Monroe County Clerk and Recorder, as consisting of some 1,000 pages in two volumes with a slip cover box.

It was hoped the books would be ready this summer, but a series of health challenges faced by Knobloch caused several delays in its completion and delivery.

But Knobloch has persevered, and while his creative work has been completed for some time, literally, heavy lifting is upon him…>>>

