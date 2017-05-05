Betty | Pet of the Week

Betty was pulled from a kill shelter on her last days. Sadly she tested positive for heartworms.

Betty is a laid back about 5-year-old girl who loves belly rubs and has deep soulful eyes.

She will be starting her heartworm treatment soon and can be placed in a “foster to adopt” home during treatment.

After she finishes with this expensive and potentially life-threatening treatment, she will then be ready to be adopted into her new home. To meet Betty call 618-939-7389 or visit the shelter.

Helping Strays shelter is located at 4221 Hanover Road, off the west side of Route 3, between Waterloo and Columbia. Their hours are Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday, form noon to 4 p.m. The shelter is closed Monday and Tuesday. The shelter can be reached at 618-939-7389.