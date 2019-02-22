Betty | Pet of the Week

Betty is a mature lady with a young heart. She is quiet and laid back. She wants to be a part of the family and thrives with attention.

Betty looks forward to her evening walks. She is housebroken and kennel trained. She will sit and give you her paw for a treat. She enjoys the outdoors, especially with you. Betty will need a fenced in yard with tall fence.

Betty is 10 years old, large in size, and living in a foster home. Call Helping Strays at 618-939-7389 to make an appointment to meet sweet Betty or fill out an online application.

Helping Strays shelter is located at 4221 Hanover Road, off the west side of Route 3, between Waterloo and Columbia. Their hours are Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, from 2 to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, from noon to 4 p.m. The shelter is closed Monday. The shelter can be reached at 618-939-7389.