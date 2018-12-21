Betty | Pet of the Week

Betty is a mature 10-year-old with a young heart. She is quiet and laid-back. She wants to be a part of the family and thrives with attention.
Betty looks forward to her evening walks. She is housebroken and kennel trained. She will sit and give you her paw with a treat.
Betty gets along with other dogs, prefers a home with older children and no cats. She enjoys the outdoors, especially with you.
Betty will need a fenced-in yard with a tall fence.
Betty is a German shepherd mix who weighs about 67 pounds. She is currently living in a foster home.
If you are interested in meeting Betty, contact Helping Strays 618-939-7389 or fill out an online application.
http://helpingstrays.org/pets/2017091c/betty
Helping Strays shelter is located at 4221 Hanover Road, off the west side of Route 3, between Waterloo and Columbia. Their hours are Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, from 2 to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, from noon to 4 p.m. The shelter is closed Monday. The shelter can be reached at 618-939-7389.