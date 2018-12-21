Betty | Pet of the Week

Betty is a mature 10-year-old with a young heart. She is quiet and laid-back. She wants to be a part of the family and thrives with attention.

Betty looks forward to her evening walks. She is housebroken and kennel trained. She will sit and give you her paw with a treat.

Betty gets along with other dogs, prefers a home with older children and no cats. She enjoys the outdoors, especially with you.

Betty will need a fenced-in yard with a tall fence.

Betty is a German shepherd mix who weighs about 67 pounds. She is currently living in a foster home.

If you are interested in meeting Betty, contact Helping Strays 618-939-7389 or fill out an online application.