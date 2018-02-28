Betty J. Ahne | Obituary

Betty J. Ahne, 70, of Edwardsville, died Feb. 24, 2018, at Anderson Hospital, Maryville.

She was born May 6, 1947, in Highland, daughter of the late Lester and Agnes “Aggie” Kirstein (nee Jacober).

She married Paul J. Ahne April 1, 2001, in Edwardsville; he survives her.

She was a member of District No. 9 International Association of Machinists & Aerospace Workers for 32 years.

Betty was born in Highland and grew up in town, graduating from St. Paul High School in 1965. She attended Notre Dame Academy for one year.

Betty started working at B-Line Systems in Highland and retired after 32 years. She also helped her mother’s catering business — Agnes Kirstein Catering — for many years.

Betty was a multi-gallon blood donor at local VFW Red Cross blood drives.

She enjoyed gardening, especially with flowers.

She and her husband enjoyed convertible rides together and made annual trips to Wisconsin. She also shared his joy of collecting old cars. She had a glassware collection and a teddy bear collection.

Survivors include her husband; sons Vince L. (Carla) Heuer of Granite City, and Jere L. Heuer of Granite City; step-children Dean J. (Kelly) Ahne of Florissant, Mo., and Benjamin P. Ahne of O’Fallon; grandchildren Jade E. Heuer of Granite City, and Brendon L. Heuer of Suffolk, Va., and Alivia L. Heuer of Chicago; step-grandchildren Shauna Ahne of Florissant, Mo., and Charles J. Ahne of Florissant, Mo.; and former husband Jerry L. (Pam) Heuer of Granite City.

She was preceded in death by her father Lester Kirstein, who died Sept. 28, 1975; mother Agnes “Aggie” I. Kirstein (nee Jacober), who died March 17, 2006; sisters Mary Ann Louise Mersinger, who died Oct. 29, 1989, Lucy Esther Staley, who died Dec. 2, 1982, Patricia Theresa Alberternst, who died Oct. 30, 2017, and Carol Ann Ruth Berchel, who died Oct. 26, 2014; brothers James Anthony Kirstein, who died June 10, 2016, and Lester John Louis Kirstein, who died Nov. 13, 2013.

Visitation was Feb. 26-27, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home, Highland.

A funeral Mass was celebrated Feb. 27, at St. Paul Catholic Church, Highland, Father Pat Jakel officiating.

Interment followed at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Highland.

Memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice.