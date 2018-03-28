Betty A. Lerch  | Obituary

Betty A. Lerch (nee Hauptfleisch), 86, of Red Bud, died March 24, 2018, in Waterloo.

She was born March 28, 1931, in Waterloo, daughter of the late parents William G. and Lydia Hauptfleisch (nee Mueller).

She was married to Theodore W. Lerch Jr.; he preceded her in death.

Betty was a member of St. John United Church of Christ, Valmeyer, Valmeyer American Legion Auxiliary, Red Bud Regional Hospital Auxiliary, Red Bud Women’s Club, and Red Bud Senior Circle.

She is survived by her children Terrie Thies, Tammy (Dennis) Duffy, and Tina Lerch (Mike McCaslin): grandchildren Brandon (Lacy) Duffy, Kyle Duffy, Anna Thies, and Maxim McCaslin; and great—grandchildren Joshua Cranford, Jacob Cranford, Boden Duffy, and Jack Rabe.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, brothers Roland Hauptfleisch and Alois Hauptfleisch, and sister Pearl Jaenke.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. March 28, at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo, and 9-10 a.m. March 29, at St. John United Church of Christ, Valmeyer.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. March 29, at the church, Pastor Elizabeth Terrill officiating.

Interment will follow at St. John Cemetery, Valmeyer.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to Alzheimer’s Association or Reflections of Garden Place, Columbia.