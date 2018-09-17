Bette Jean N. Hoffmann | Obituary

Bette Jean N. Hoffmann (nee Fauss), 80, of Waterloo, died Sept. 16, 2018, in Belleville.

She was born July 8, 1938, in St. Louis, daughter of the late Harold P. and Lorene C. Fauss (nee Rippelmeyer).

She was retired Monroe County Deputy Circuit Clerk, member of Monroe County Democratic Club and Monroe County Farm Bureau, and former member of Maeystown Kloepper Club.

She is survived by her daughter Vicki (Roger) Taake; daughter-in-law Amy (Gene) Rohlfing; grandchildren Derek and Claire Hoffmann; step-granddaughter Cari (Dan) Chaudet; step-great-grandchild Addison Chaudet; brother-in-law and sister-in law Calvin “Butch” and Joanne Hoffmann; nephew Scott (Marsha) Hoffmann; niece Donna (David) Nicholson; along with aunts cousins and friends.

Bette is preceded in death by her husband Lloyd A. Hoffmann, parents, and son Keith A. Hoffmann.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Sep. 18, and 9-10 a.m. Sept. 19, at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Sept. 19, at the funeral home, Pastor Patrick Poole officiating.

Interment will follow at St. John Cemetery, Maeystown.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to St. John Cemetery Asphalt Fund, Maeystown.