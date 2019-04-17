Betsy | Pet of the Week

Betsy

Betsy is very sweet and loves attention and being petted. She has had sleepovers in foster homes and is learning about noises in the house and manners. Car rides, belly rubs, and throwing toys around are things Betsy enjoys.

Helping Strays shelter is located at 4221 Hanover Road, off the west side of Route 3, between Waterloo and Columbia. Their hours are Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, from 2 to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, from noon to 4 p.m. The shelter is closed Monday. The shelter can be reached at 618-939-7389.