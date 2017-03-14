Bernice K. Stoker | Obituary

Bernice K. Stoker (nee Ploesser), 88, formerly of Waterloo and St. Louis, died peacefully March 11, 2017, at Oak Hill.

She was born Aug. 29, 1928, in Concord Village, Mo., daughter of the late Louis and Florence Ploesser (nee Bender).

She was married to the late Robert Stoker; he proceeded her in death in 1972.

Mrs. Stoker was retired from Stupp Brothers Bridge and Iron in St. Louis. She loved travel, music, and was very involved in the St. Johns Women Fellowship Bridge Group for 50 years, as well as Sappington Concord Genealogy.

She is survived by her son Steve Stoker; daughter in-law Karen (Kelly) Stoker; grandson Clayton Stoker; brothers Russell Ploesser and Vernon Ploesser; sister Arleen Bicklein (Ploesser); and nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

Visitation is 9-11 a.m. March 17, at St. Johns Evangelical United Church of Christ, Mehlville, Mo.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.

Interment will follow at Old St. Johns Cemetery.

Fey Funeral Home Service handled the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Johns Women’s Fellowship or Every Child’s Hope Children’s Home.