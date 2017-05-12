Benji | Pet of the Week

Hi, my name is Benji. What can I say? I know I’m adorable! When humans look at me, they can’t help but smile.

I am a happy-go-lucky five-month-old puppy who loves everyone I meet. I love life and can’t wait to have my own family.

To meet me you can visit the shelter today from 11 to 7 or call 618-939-7389.

Helping Strays shelter is located at 4221 Hanover Road, off the west side of Route 3, between Waterloo and Columbia. Their hours are Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday, form noon to 4 p.m. The shelter is closed Monday and Tuesday. The shelter can be reached at 618-939-7389.