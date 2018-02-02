Bella | Pet of the Week

Bella is a young lady full of energy who is just simply happy! She loves to be outside and run. Her favorite thing is to play ball — well, fetch the ball and carry it around the play yard.

Bella would be great for a family on the go and that could take her with them.

Bella prefers to be the only dog in the family.

She is two years old, 35 pounds, and a catahoula mix. Visit Bella at Helping Strays today.

Helping Strays shelter is located at 4221 Hanover Road, off the west side of Route 3, between Waterloo and Columbia. Their hours are Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday, from noon to 4 p.m. The shelter is closed Monday and Tuesday. The shelter can be reached at 618-939-7389.