Bella | Pet of the Week

If you are a committed single person, THIS IS YOUR LUCKY DAY! Stop everything and check me out!

I am an exuberant, gorgeous, affectionate, wonderful catch of a dog (I could go on and on, but certainly you can see that I am amazing) and yet I sit here at the shelter. Why, you ask?

Well, you see, I quickly fall in love and become very protective of my person. It happens every time. BUT, there’s such an easy fix… I just need to find someone who lives alone and has no plans to change their lifestyle. It’s as simple as that!

I won’t check your pedigree, your bank account or your credit score. I’m only interested in your relationship status! And, of course, the size of your heart.

I’m perfectly house broken, I love love love snuggles and belly rubs, I like to exercise and run, and I’m looking for my dog-savvy soul mate. I know you’re out there. I’d be super happy if you would share this “personal ad” with anyone you think would be perfect for me.

Beautiful Bella is a two-year-old pit bull terrier mix who weighs 50 pounds.

To learn about the process of adding a new pet to your family, click here.

To fill out an adoption application on the Helping Strays website, click here.

For more information about how you can help out at Helping Strays, click here.

Helping Strays shelter is located at 4221 Hanover Road, off the west side of Route 3, between Waterloo and Columbia. Their hours are Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, from 2 to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, from noon to 4 p.m. The shelter is closed Monday. The shelter can be reached at 618-939-7389.