Baxter | Pet of the Week

Mr. Excitement is so ready for anything involving time spent with humans and being out of his kennel run. His big ol’ boxy head and slight jowls, combined with a black nose and sweet, sweet eyes, make for one adorable pup!

Baxter is curious, interested in everything he sees, and attentive to people — a trainer’s dream. He’s a few pounds underweight and could use some home-cooked food for training treats. He is a bit over the top when he walks by the cat rooms, so he may need a feline-free home.

If you can imagine curling up on the sofa with this big guy and watching movies or taking long walks with him, come on out and say hello. He’s waiting.

Baxter is a one year old boxer/pit bull terrier mix and weighs about 60 pounds. Visit Helping Strays or call for more information call 618-939-7389 for more information. To view Baxter’s profile, click here: http://helpingstrays.org/pets/2018042c/baxter.

Helping Strays shelter is located at 4221 Hanover Road, off the west side of Route 3, between Waterloo and Columbia. Their hours are Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday, from noon to 4 p.m. The shelter is closed Monday and Tuesday. The shelter can be reached at 618-939-7389.