Bax | Pet of the Week

Mr. Excitement is so ready for anything involving time spent with humans and being out of his kennel run.

His big ole boxy head and slight jowls combined with a very black nose and sweet, sweet eyes give him the most adorable look!

Bax is curious, interested in everything he sees, and attentive to people…a trainer’s dream.

He is a bit over-the-top when he walks by the cat rooms, so he may need a feline-free home.

If you can imagine curling up on the sofa with this big guy and watching movies or taking long walks with him, come on out and say hello. He’s waiting.

Helping Strays shelter is located at 4221 Hanover Road, off the west side of Route 3, between Waterloo and Columbia. Their hours are Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday, from noon to 4 p.m. The shelter is closed Monday and Tuesday. The shelter can be reached at 618-939-7389.