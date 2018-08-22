Battery arrest at Columbia coffee shop

A young man was arrested following a late Wednesday morning incident at Proving Ground Cafe in Columbia.

Luke A. Buetiner, 22, of Collinsville, has been charged with battery and criminal trespassing in connection with the incident. Police said Buetiner first appeared at the business, located at 180 Columbia Center, early Wednesday morning and management told him at that time he was no longer welcome at the establishment.

Shortly after 11 a.m., an irate Buetiner returned to Proving Ground and “touched one of the employees in a provoking manner,” police said. An employee sprayed pepper spray on Buetiner and he was pinned to the ground until police could arrive at the scene.

Columbia EMS responded to the business, but no medical transport was requested by any of the parties involved.