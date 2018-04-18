Baseball teams hitting their stride

Columbia, Valmeyer and Gibault enjoyed success on the diamond last week as the baseball season rounds into shape.

Columbia ace righthander Shane Wilhelm was on fire Thursday at home against Breese Central, throwing a no-hitter in a 9-1 victory.

Wilhelm, a junior who has verbally committed to pitch at Mizzou upon graduation, improved his record to 2-1 on the season with the win. The Eagles were led on offense by Stephen Redinger, Brennen van Breusegen and Jordan Holmes, who collected two hits apiece.

Shane is the son of Kent and Lauren Wilhelm. Shane’s older brother, Brendan Wilhelm, threw a nine-inning no-hitter for the Eagles against Carlyle during his senior season in 2015.

“Shane did a nice job of controlling the strike zone early in the game. Being able to throw three pitches for strikes, he made it difficult for their hitters to get comfortable at the plate,” Columbia head coach Neal O’Donnell said. “He got a little tired at the end, and they were able to put a run across in the seventh. He was nearing his pitch limit, so I was happy for him that he was able to finish. He had to sit awhile in the bottom of the sixth while we hit, and that isn’t always the best for a pitcher.”

The Eagles improved to 9-3 on the season with a 16-3 blasting of Marquette on Monday. A nine-run second inning put the game away early…>>>

