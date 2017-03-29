 Baseball teams getting down to business - Republic-Times | News

Baseball teams getting down to business

Waterloo’s Tyson Roedl lays down a bunt during Thursday’s win at home over New Athens. For more photos of recent baseball action, visit www.republictimes.net/photo-store. (Corey Saathoff photo)

Local high school baseball teams have given their fans some early optimism for season-long success this spring.

Gibault has roared out of the gate to a 6-0 start, posting two more wins last week.

The Hawks blasted Sparta last Tuesday, 15-0. Tyler Brinkmann, Trevor Davis, Blake Metzger and Austin Sweeney collected two hits each. Matt Wolf threw five shutout innings with eight strikeouts for the victory.

On Thursday, Gibault started off sluggish but shook it off to post a 5-3 win over the St. Louis Patriots at Ss. Peter & Paul Field. Collin Kessler pitched six strong innings for the win and Davis, Metzger, Alex Stern and Josh Papenberg collected two hits apiece.
Metzger led the way with three RBIs.

Mark Branz leads the Gibault offense at .462 with nine RBIs, followed by Brinkmann at .444. Sweeney is hitting .375. Davis is hitting .316 with five stolen bases and is 2-0 on the mound with a 0.00 ERA.

The Hawks host Belleville West on Wednesday and will be at Mascoutah on Saturday.

Gibault’s Tyler Brinkmann connects with a pitch at home Thursday against the St. Louis Patriots. For more photos of recent baseball action, visit www.republictimes.net/photo-store. (Corey Saathoff photo)

Columbia had a busy past week, going 3-2 to move their season record to 6-2.

Following a loss to O’Fallon last Tuesday, the Eagles won 8-2 over Roxana last Wednesday. Brennen van Breusegen had a hit and three RBIs. Shane Wilhelm went 2-for-3, and Kyle Steve pitched well for the win…>>>

 

