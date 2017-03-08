Baseball standouts excelling in college

Former Waterloo High School baseball standout Jordan McFarland is showing off his power this spring at the University of Arkansas.

McFarland smacked a game-winning home run for the Razorbacks last Wednesday in a come-from-behind victory at Louisiana Tech. His blast came in the seventh inning and struck an apartment complex well beyond the left-centerfield fence, according to a radio broadcast of the game.

The Razorbacks are 8-3 so far this season and ranked nationally in one poll.

McFarland, a freshman, has appeared in seven games while rotating starts at first base.

He is hitting .304 with five RBIs and five runs scored.

McFarland isn’t the only local baseball player enjoying success in the early going of the college season.

Former WHS teammate Tyler McAlister…>>>

