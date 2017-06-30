Barn fire in rural Millstadt
By Republic-Times
on July 3, 2017 at 11:21 am
The Columbia Fire Department assisted the Millstadt Fire Department in responding about 10:45 a.m. Monday to a barn fire on Haas Road near Concordia Church Road in rural Millstadt.
No other information was immediately available.
