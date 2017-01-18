Barbara S. Owens | Obituary

Barbara Sue Owens died Jan. 12, 2017.

She was the beloved wife of Robert Owens; loving mother of Penni Meister, Vernon Meister and Tim (Pamela) Meister; dearest grandmother of Tyler McMahon, Donald Kimbrell and Collin McMahon; dearest sister of Rick Mayo, Sonnie Mayo and the late Michael Mayo; and a dear sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Barbara was in the Knights of Columbus Women’s Auxiliary St. Louis Consulate, where she earned the title of vice president.

Visitation is 3 to 5 p.m. Jan. 28, at Kutis Affton Chapel, St. Louis.

Funeral services will be at 5 p.m. Jan. 28, at the funeral home.

A private interment will follow.