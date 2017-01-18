 Barbara S. Owens | Obituary - Republic-Times | News

Barbara S. Owens | Obituary

By on January 18, 2017 at 1:34 pm

Barbara Sue Owens died Jan. 12, 2017.

She was the beloved wife of Robert Owens; loving mother of Penni Meister, Vernon Meister and Tim (Pamela) Meister; dearest grandmother of Tyler McMahon, Donald Kimbrell and Collin McMahon; dearest sister of Rick Mayo, Sonnie Mayo and the late Michael Mayo; and a dear sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Barbara was in the Knights of Columbus Women’s Auxiliary St. Louis Consulate, where she earned the title of vice president.

Visitation is 3 to 5 p.m. Jan. 28, at Kutis Affton Chapel, St. Louis.

Funeral services will be at 5 p.m. Jan. 28, at the funeral home.

A private interment will follow.


Print pagePDF pageEmail page

Andrea F.D. Saathoff

Andrea is a graduate of Gibault High School and the University of Missouri School of Journalism, the University of Missouri Harry S Truman School of Public Affairs and Southern Illinois University Edwardsville College of Education. She lives in Columbia with her husband and their twin toddler sons. When she isn't cheering on St. Louis Cardinals baseball or riding the emotional roller coaster of Mizzou Tigers football, she enjoys attending and participating in the many family events the county has to offer. email: andrea@republictimes.net