Barbara A. Winschel | Obituary

Barbara A. Winschel (nee Burke), 64, of Waterloo, died April 28, 2017, in Waterloo.

She was born Nov. 19, 1952, in St. Louis, daughter of the late mother Catherine Burke (nee Hannegan).

Barbara was a member of Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Mary and Martha Society, Funeral Lunch Ladies, and a weekly Mass Group at Oak Hill.

She is survived by her husband Gerald Lee Winschel; children Brian (Carol) Winschel, Michael Winschel, Catherine (Adam) Reed, Kevin (Jennifer) Winschel, Kelley Winschel, and Daniel Winschel; grandchildren Andrew, Luke, Zachary, Abigayle, Laura and Samuel Winschel, Gabriel and Sarah Winschel, Jacob, William and Grant Reed, Bradyn, Emma and Jack Winschel; mother-in-law Frances Winschel; and sisters-in-law, a brother-in-law, nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her mother and one grandchild.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. May 3, and 8-9:30 a.m. May 4, at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. May 4, at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Waterloo, Rev. Sebastian Ukoh, C.M. officiating.

Interment will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.