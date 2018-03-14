Barbara A. Suttner | Obituary

Barbara A. Suttner (nee Britton), 66, of Waterloo, died March 10, 2018, in St. Louis.

She was born Sept. 11, 1951, in Clayton, Mo., daughter of the late Russel and Margaret Britton (nee Doyle).

Barbara was a member of Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church. She worked as an insurance broker.

She is survived by her daughters Sherri (Aaron) Voelker and Susie (Bill) Nagel; granddaughter Rylee Jane Nagel; grandsons Keith Voelker and Blake Nagel; sisters Mary (Lenny) Powell and Karen (Martin) Mendoza; companion (her man) Jeff Haltenhof and his family Kimberly Smoot, Kenneth (Ashley) Haltenhof, Kalvin Haltenhof, Emily Smoot and Cade Allen; nieces and nephews Jon Mendoza, Gabriel Mendoza, Christina Pelka and families; and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Gary J. Suttner, and her parents.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. March 15, and 8-10 a.m. March 16, at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. March 16, at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Waterloo, Father Osang Idagbo C.M. officiating.

Interment will follow at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery, Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic School, Waterloo.