Bane | Pet of the Week

Hi, my name is Bane! I love to play with other dogs, go for car rides, and take long walks by the lake. I

have a ton of energy so if you like to go for hikes or are an outdoor person, then I am the dog for you!

I am learning manners right now because I jump up and play nibble, but I am so smart and learn new things fast. I would fit best with older kids so they can run and play with me.

Bane is one year old and weighs 80 pounds. Visit him at the Helping Strays shelter.

Helping Strays shelter is located at 4221 Hanover Road, off the west side of Route 3, between Waterloo and Columbia. Their hours are Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, from 2 to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, from noon to 4 p.m. The shelter is closed Monday. The shelter can be reached at 618-939-7389.