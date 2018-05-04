Baloo | Pet of the Week

Baloo is an adorable young man. He is friendly and loves everyone he meets.

Baloo plays well with other dogs in the play yard and loves to play ball. He thinks he is a lap dog and will sit in your lap every chance he gets. He wants to be close and be loved by his humans.

Meet Baloo today and fall in love.

Baloo is a three-year-old lab mix. Visit Baloo during open hours or call Helping Strays for more information.

http://helpingstrays.org/ pets/2018134c/baloo

To learn about the process of adding a new pet to your family, click here.

To fill out an adoption application on the Helping Strays website, click here.

For more information about how you can help out at Helping Strays, click here.

Helping Strays shelter is located at 4221 Hanover Road, off the west side of Route 3, between Waterloo and Columbia. Their hours are Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday, from noon to 4 p.m. The shelter is closed Monday and Tuesday. The shelter can be reached at 618-939-7389.