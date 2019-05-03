Baily | Pet of the Week

Baily

Baily is a playful and friendly girl who is looking for a new family. She is housebroken, has good manners, and can be trusted alone in the house when her family is gone. Baily is friendly towards kids, cats, and other dogs and knows how to sit and speak. She is mostly a low energy girl and loves her naps but she also enjoys playing and taking walks. She is really hoping to find a walking partner and a weight loss coach to help her lose some weight. Let’s get physical! Can you be Baily’s loving family, walking partner and coach? She would love to meet you.

Helping Strays shelter is located at 4221 Hanover Road, off the west side of Route 3, between Waterloo and Columbia. Their hours are Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, from 2 to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, from noon to 4 p.m. The shelter is closed Monday. The shelter can be reached at 618-939-7389.