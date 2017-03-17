Bad Santa sentenced for mail theft

A 26-year-old man who was arrested this past December while playing Santa Claus for a Christmas event in Waterloo was sentenced to federal prison on Friday for the theft of holiday packages in December 2015.

Cody J. Alexander of Coffeen pled guilty on Dec. 23 to one count of theft of U.S. mail. He was sentenced to 10 months of imprisonment, followed by three months of home detention and three years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay restitution to those whose mail parcels and packages were stolen.

Alexander took the packages while employed with a contracting company hired by the postal service to deliver holiday packages in December 2015. Alexander admitted taking packages, opening them, and then pawning or attempting to sell at least some of the items at a pawn shop.

At sentencing, the court considered Alexander’s personal history, the circumstances of the offense, and the fact that after his arrest, Alexander was released on bond and failed to appear for a Dec. 15 court hearing. On that date, the court issued an arrest warrant for his failure to appear.

Ironically, the man charged with stealing holiday packages was arrested while dressed as Santa Claus on Dec. 19, in Waterloo. He has remained in jail since his arrest.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service conducted the investigation. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department and the U.S. Marshal Service assisted in the failure to appear arrest. Assistant U.S. Attorney Ranley R. Killian prosecuted the case.