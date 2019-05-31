Baby | Pet of the Week

Baby is a real sweetheart. This adorable girl enjoys cuddling next to her humans and loves to be a lap dog. She has good house manners except she needs consistent reminders regarding housebreaking. Baby’s ideal home would be quiet and with no children. She would be a great dog for retired people who can work with her to master her housebreaking skills.

To learn about the process of adding a new pet to your family, click here.

To fill out an adoption application on the Helping Strays website, click here.

For more information about how you can help out at Helping Strays, click here.

Helping Strays shelter is located at 4221 Hanover Road, off the west side of Route 3, between Waterloo and Columbia. Their hours are Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, from 2 to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, from noon to 4 p.m. The shelter is closed Monday. The shelter can be reached at 618-939-7389.