Audit: county is fiscally sound

Monroe County is being well-managed fiscally and was found to have no material fiscal problems for 2017, per an annual audit report discussed during Monday’s county board meeting.

Sean Williamson and Keith Slusser from Fick, Eggemeyer and Williamson of Columbia presented audit results to the county commissioners.

The county finished the last year with assets valued at $51.6 million against $13 million in liabilities. Among that latter number was $5.6 million remaining in bonds for the Oak Hill senior care facility.

Overall, the county’s net worth increased by $600,000 in fiscal year 2017.

One positive note in the 50-plus page document was the fact that Monroe County collected 99.84 percent of all property taxes due in the past year. Whereas some counties have thousands of properties bearing unpaid taxes because they are worth less than the accumulated tax bills, Monroe County has virtually 100 percent high value property.

In other news from the meeting, a compromise was struck between the county and Holland Construction Services of Swansea. The resolution came in an executive session involving the final payment for the recently completed Evergreen Pointe rehabilitation facility at Oak Hill…>>>

