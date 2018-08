ATV crash near Prairie du Rocher

By Republic-Times on August 12, 2018 at 10:41 am

Emergency personnel responded shortly after 10:05 a.m. Sunday to an injury ATV crash in the area of 6200 VV Road west of Ames Road near Prairie du Rocher.

The crash occurred deep in the woods with the male driver sustaining a possible broken leg and other injuries.

Red Bud Fire Department first responders assisted Monroe County EMS and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department at the scene.