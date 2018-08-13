ATV crash near Fults

A young woman was injured in a crash involving multiple ATVs in the area of 2700 Grant Road in Fults on Saturday afternoon.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department said several ATVs were riding in the area when the crash occurred sometime after 3:30 p.m. An ATV driven by Brandon L. Siegfried, 20, of Evansville, reportedly slowed on the roadway and was struck by an ATV driven by Tyler D. Wilson, 18, of Fults. A female rider who was injured in the incident was rushed to St. Anthony’s Medical Center in St. Louis County by a personal vehicle for treatment of unspecified injuries.